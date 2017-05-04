Victim identified in Wednesday's homicide in Taylor Berry neighb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Victim identified in Wednesday's homicide in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the woman shot and killed Wednesday morning on Rodman Street in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

Tiffany Crowder, 26, was found shot and killed outside an apartment building in the 2300 block of Rodman Street around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Crowder died of multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:20 a.m.

No arrests have been made so far. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous. 

