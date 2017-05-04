Southern Indiana preparing for its own slice of Derby madness

The gala will be held at the 21C Museum Hotel Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The gala will be held at the 21C Museum Hotel Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.

LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.

Scene of homicide investigation on Rodman Street the morning of Wednesday, May 3.

7 people have been killed in the last 7 days across Louisville

The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.

Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The horses, the fashion and mint juleps all take center stage in Kentucky this weekend.

But Kentucky is not the only state taking ownership of Derby weekend.

Take Leslie Smith, for example, who said you don't have to be at Churchill or even in Kentucky to enjoy it all. Southern Indiana is her spot.

In fact, Smith said she's already attended a Derby event in southern Indiana earlier this week: the Fillies Luncheon at Kye's.

And this weekend, she'll put on another hat and celebrate "the most exciting two minutes in sports" at a friend's Derby party in Indiana.

"Even though we are watching it on TV, we want to take part in the festivities and the feeling of the Derby," she said.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said it's even big enough to close Greater Clark Schools on Friday, and he expects lots of Hoosiers to celebrate Derby at home this weekend.

"The Kentucky Derby is a big, big deal over here in Indiana as well," Moore said. "There will be neighborhood parties and events all over the place. I'm sure I'll see a lot of colorful ties and ladies wearing hats."

There will also be extra officers on the roads.

"We fill an influx of it as well when people are in for the Derby," said Clarksville Assistant Police Chief David Kirby.

Kirby said the extra officers will be working to accommodate the hotel and Derby party traffic.

"It's just like Thunder," he said. "Even though the event is not ours, we still have to participate in it just because the rollover comes into our area."

And even if she is not crossing the bridge this weekend, Smith could still win, place or show with her annual Derby pot.

"Even if you win just a few bucks or something, it's just the whole part of placing the bet," she said.

For Hoosiers who just don't want to miss seeing the action in person, there are also shuttles from Indiana to Churchill Downs.

