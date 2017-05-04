Man who hit and killed LMPD officer drove 78 mph, drunk, through west Louisville, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

The reports say the man indicted for the murder of Officer Nick Rodman was drunk, on drugs and was driving nearly 80 miles an hour in west Louisville at the time of impact.

The report says Wathaniel Woods, 37, had a blood alcohol content of .26, more than three times the legal limit, and had cocaine and opium in his blood system.

Rodman was attempting to join a car chase in pursuit of Woods on March 28 in the Portland neighborhood. The report reveals Woods hit Rodman's police cruiser at 78 miles per hour as Rodman was driving between 32 and 42 miles per hour.

Rodman was trying to make a left turn at a green light at 26th and Duncan Streets. Rodman died at the hospital the next day.

Police were originally called about Woods in reference to a domestic violence call at a home on Madison Street. Court documents show Woods had been arguing with the mother of his child when he punched, pushed her and fired gunshots.

After talking to the woman, police spotted Woods and tried to stop him. He didn't, so a chase started.

LMPD says the chase was justified because Woods had committed a violent felony.

"Our policy is more restrictive than state law is out there," said Col. Mike Sullivan with LMPD. "Other agencies can pursue for other things ... If somebody had just committed a violent felony and could potentially commit another violent felony, we think that's important enough to hold them accountable."

The officer who initiated the chase immediately returned to police duties after it was determined the chase followed department policy.

The speed limit on 26th Street is 30 miles per hour. Below is the portion of report that details the narrative of the incident, which WDRB News obtained through an open records request:

