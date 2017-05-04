Workers at Kroger finish Garland of Lilies ahead of Friday's Oak - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Workers at Kroger finish Garland of Lilies ahead of Friday's Oaks race

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers wrapped up work Thursday night on the Garland of Lilies that will adorn the fastest fillies in Friday's Kentucky Oaks race.

The making of the garland is an annual attraction at the Middletown Kroger. About 160 Star Fighter Lillies are attached very carefully, each with its own vial of water.

Two of us work on it all night," Allison Gousha, a Kroger designer. "But, we have a team that works on the greenery. There's about 15 people that spend eight hours to make the greenery.  And then we have seamstresses that make the backing that start months in advance."

The finished product will be delivered to the track Friday morning.

And Friday beginning at 4 p.m., you can watch workers put together the Garland of Roses for the Kentucky Derby at the Middletown Kroger.

