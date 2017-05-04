VIDEO | Surveillance footage shows violent crash after alleged c - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Surveillance footage shows violent crash after alleged carjacking in downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Footage courtesy Kentucky Mirror & Plate Glass. Footage courtesy Kentucky Mirror & Plate Glass.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

Police say three juveniles stole a car from a woman at the Galt House parking garage around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A short time later, a Porsche was crossing Main Street at 9th Street when the stolen car flew down Main Street and smashed into the side of the SUV.

This video was captured on a security camera at Kentucky Mirror & Plate Glass on Main Street.

Police say the suspects have minor injuries. The driver of the Porsche was not hurt.

Related Stories:

3 juveniles arrested after carjacking at gunpoint in downtown Louisville

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.