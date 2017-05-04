IMAGES | Rain fails to deter people from Thursday's annual Pegas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Rain fails to deter people from Thursday's annual Pegasus Parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rain didn't keep people away from Thursday night's annual Pegasus Parade.

"I haven't come to the parade in a long time," Sheena Trowell said. "This rain is not gonna stop me."

The parade moved west down Broadway, from Campbell Street down to 9th Street. In its 62nd year, the parade featured dozens of floats, marching bands, dance teams and giant inflatable characters.

"This is basically my favorite day of the year," Pacey Stapleton said.

The streets were lined with people wearing ponchos and carrying umbrellas. Some even set up tents to stay dry.

"We got a canopy and covered it all in tarps because the canopy started to leak," Carrie Birchfield said.

After a shooting at last year's Pegasus Parade, LMPD stepped up security this year. Officers were visible on each corner to keep parade-goers safe.

