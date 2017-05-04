Emergency rooms prepare to see hundreds of patients over Derby weekend

LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.More >>
LMPD arrested three juveniles Wednesday night who are accused of carjacking a woman at the Galt House.More >>
Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.More >>
Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.More >>
Authorities say the suspect initially agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, but failed to follow through.More >>
LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.More >>
LMPD is investigating seven homicides in just one week in the city of Louisville, the string of violence coming just days before the Kentucky Derby.More >>
The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.More >>
The rain this week has not stopped the events scheduled for the 2017 Kentucky Derby Festival.More >>
The gala will be held at the 21C Museum Hotel Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.More >>
The gala will be held at the 21C Museum Hotel Friday from 8:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.More >>
Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.More >>
Changes could be coming to Louisville’s smoking ban.More >>