Interesting Derby horse names come from small towns, physical characteristics and even history

Scala makes fascinators and hats for men or women that are available at the track's gift shop.More >>
Scala makes fascinators and hats for men or women that are available at the track's gift shop.More >>
The effort by Dr. Keith Latson to educate the public about injuries and health problems encountered by the equine athletes.More >>
The effort by Dr. Keith Latson to educate the public about injuries and health problems encountered by the equine athletes.More >>
Norm Casse's hopes for winning roses for in front of a hometown crowd.More >>
Norm Casse's hopes for winning roses for in front of a hometown crowd.More >>
Specializing in horse-racing communications, advocacy and fan education as JR Communications LLC.More >>
Specializing in horse-racing communications, advocacy and fan education as JR Communications LLC.More >>
But the owner doesn't keep the trophy. The gift the winning owner does get to take home.More >>
But the owner doesn't keep the trophy. The gift the winning owner does get to take home.More >>
Churchill Downs' Kevin Kerstein explains where some of the Derby horses got their names.More >>
Churchill Downs' Kevin Kerstein explains where some of the Derby horses got their names.More >>
Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.More >>
Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.More >>
The rain didn't keep people away from Thursday night's annual Pegasus Parade.More >>
The rain didn't keep people away from Thursday night's annual Pegasus Parade.More >>