Local assistant trainer ready help his father saddle up Derby favorite Classic Empire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family roots run deep in barn 36.

"My dad is the head trainer in this barn. I'm a third generation horseman. Both my grandfathers were also trainers," Norman Casse said.

Hang around the barns at Churchill Downs and you will quickly learn that Norman Casse is an up and coming trainer.

Want to root for a local guy? He graduated from North Bullitt High School and played baseball at Bellarmine. Now he's an assistant trainer and the right hand man for his father, Mark Casse.

"I really didn't like horse racing growing up. It took away time from my dad. I came to the Derby when Smarty Jones won. That's when I became a huge fan of the sport. I was a fanatic overnight. From that day on, that's all I ever cared about."

His passion, coupled with hard work and dedication now has Norman Casse at the starting gate of Kentucky Derby 143 with two Derby horses. That includes the winner of the Arkansas Derby and the morning line favorite, Classic Empire.

"He's a very intelligent horse. He has the reputation of being the bad boy of racing. He can be a little bit difficult to train. But in the stall, he's a sweet horse. You can let a 9-year-old go in and pet him and he's just a really sweet horse."

Casse will also saddle the horse that finished 2nd in the Florida Derby, State of Honor.

"The first thing that you notice about the horse is that he's huge. He's bigger than most race horses. We call him the gentle giant and that's what he is. A horse this size could be really intimidating. But he's not an intimidating horse to be around. He's actually really nice to be around," Casse said.

The folks at the Casse barn are looking for their first Derby win. And look for Norman to go out on his own as a head trainer in the near future.

"What's the number one thing you have learned from your father that has helped you in your career? Patience. A lot of the horses we train that have become our most successful horses like Tepin and Noble Bird, that have become G1 winners were not good when they first started. We have a farm that allows us to send the horses home and let them develop on their own. If you take your time with horses, they reward you."

Casse is hoping the reward will be a trip to the winner's circle, a garland of roses a golden trophy.

