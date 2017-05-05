Being on-call veterinarian for the Triple Crown about more than injuries and illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is always a veterinarian standing by for the Triple Crown races hoping he isn't needed. Equine surgeon Dr. Keith Latson returns as the on-call vet for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes for 2017.

Latson's job is to check the fitness of the equine athletes on race day, but he is also enlisted to help educate the public and media. He is a source of information for information about any health problems or injuries to to the equine athletes competing in the Triple Crown. He may also assist in medical attention for the horses.

Latson is an equine surgeon with a lifetime love of thoroughbred racing. He's part of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, which is based in Lexington, Kentucky. Currently, the AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

About Dr. Keith Latson:

Keith Latson, DVM, DACVS, is in private surgical and performance equine practice, focusing on Thoroughbred racehorses in Southern California. He also provides professional and surgical services for non-profit Thoroughbred retirement and retraining organizations in the region.

Dr. Latson is a 2001 graduate of Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and received his board certification in surgery from the American College of Veterinary Surgeons in 2006.

He has published and presented several peer-reviewed scientific papers related to equine surgery. A past recipient of the AAEP's Good Works for Horses Award, Dr. Latson also serves on the AAEP's Racing Committee. He lives in Colorado with his wife and two sons.

