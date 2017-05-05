Bourbon Salted Caramel cocktail helps you party like a "Chief Entertaining Officer"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one knows how to throw a party like Brown-Forman CEO or "Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird!

He's sharing new recipes for Kentucky Oak and Kentucky Derby festivities including one cocktail that tastes like dessert in a martini glass and a cheesy appetizer covered in bacon and bourbon.

Woodford Salted Caramel (It's like dessert in a glass!)

In a shaker with ice, add:

1 1/2 ounces Woodford Reserve bourbon

1 ounce dark crème de cocoa

½ ounce caramel syrup

Shake and strain into a martini glass.

Garnish with a pinch of Kosher salt.

Bourbon Bacon Brie Bites

8 slices bacon

¼ cup maple syrup

1/8 cup Woodford Reserve bourbon

2 ounces brie cheese, cut into 15 (½-inch) cubes

2 tablespoons pecan pieces

15 mini fillo shells

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a small frying pan, over medium heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towel then crumble. Pour off the fat from the pan, then add the maple syrup and bourbon, cooking over medium heat until combined. Add the bacon and stir until completely coated.

Place one cheese cube into each fillo shell, then top with one teaspoon of the bacon mixture. Sprinkle each shell with pecan pieces. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 6-8 minutes. Let cool slightly before serving.

Makes 15

