Kentucky Oaks trophy ready for presentation to the fillie that wins the lilies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Oaks doesn't go home with the winner of the fillies' race.

The large silver cup is strictly ceremonial and leaves the Kentucky Derby Museum just for special occasions.

The museum's Senior Curator of Collections, Chris Goodlett, explains that it's a set of 12 silver julep cups that are actually presented to the winning owner in a special case. The cups are later engraved with the names of the winning connections and the year. It is a sentimental tradition that the winning owner gifts a julep cup each to the winning trainer, winning jockey and the breeder of the horse, although they are not required to give the cups as gifts.

The Oaks trophy stays on display at the Derby Museum throughout the year. Each winners' name is engraved on the trophy, soon after the Oaks Race.

To find out more about the Kentucky Derby Museum, go to www.derbymuseum.org

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.