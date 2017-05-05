Kentucky Oaks trophy ready for presentation to the fillie that w - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Oaks trophy ready for presentation to the fillie that wins the lilies

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Oaks doesn't go home with the winner of the fillies' race.

The large silver cup is strictly ceremonial and leaves the Kentucky Derby Museum just for special occasions.

The museum's Senior Curator of Collections, Chris Goodlett, explains that it's a set of 12 silver julep cups that are actually presented to the winning owner in a special case. The cups are later engraved with the names of the winning connections and the year. It is a sentimental tradition that the winning owner gifts a julep cup each to the winning trainer, winning jockey and the breeder of the horse, although they are not required to give the cups as gifts.

The Oaks trophy stays on display at the Derby Museum throughout the year. Each winners' name is engraved on the trophy, soon after the Oaks Race.

To find out more about the Kentucky Derby Museum, go to www.derbymuseum.org

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.