Colorful hats ready for the Oaks and Derby crowds at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Without the hats, the Kentucky Derby is just another horse race." The beautiful hats are always a hit at Churchill Downs, and more men are opting for stylish hats, as well.

Dorfman Pacific makes Scala hats and fascinators, which are sold in the Churchill Downs Gift Shop near gate 17. Company spokesman Debra Highsmith says many hat brands from Dorfman Pacific for both men and women are sold year-round in the Kentucky Derby Museum store at the track.

The combination of the "sport of kings" and the garden-party atmosphere make for a special weekend. So naturally, when it comes to hats, the more formal and more festive Derby crowd is looking for something different and much dressier than year-round visitors to the track.

To find out more about Dorfman-Pacific and Scala hats, CLICK HERE: http://www.dorfman-pacific.com

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.