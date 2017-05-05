Colorful hats ready for the Oaks and Derby crowds at Churchill D - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Colorful hats ready for the Oaks and Derby crowds at Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Without the hats, the Kentucky Derby is just another horse race." The beautiful hats are always a hit at Churchill Downs, and more men are opting for stylish hats, as well.

Dorfman Pacific makes Scala hats and fascinators, which are sold in the Churchill Downs Gift Shop near gate 17. Company spokesman Debra Highsmith says many hat brands from Dorfman Pacific for both men and women are sold year-round in the Kentucky Derby Museum store at the track.

The combination of the "sport of kings" and the garden-party atmosphere make for a special weekend. So naturally, when it comes to hats, the more formal and more festive Derby crowd is looking for something different and much dressier than year-round visitors to the track.

To find out more about Dorfman-Pacific and Scala hats, CLICK HERE: http://www.dorfman-pacific.com

Copyright 2016 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.