Practical Joke is a Derby contender for Eclipse award winning trainer Chad Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Practical Joke hasn't made many headlines during Derby week, but Eclipse Award winning trainer Chad Brown is a believer.

Practical Joke he had strong wins as a 2-year-old in the (G1) and Champagne Stakes (G1) before finishing a distant third to Classic Empire in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1).

As a 3-year-old, he finished second in the Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park March 4, looming up near the top of the stretch but the experienced Gunnevera won. He was second in the Blue Grass Stakes (G2) at Keeneland, beating all but Irap while finishing in front of McCraken and Tapwrit.

Jockey Joel Rosario has the mount. He won the 2013 Kentucky Derby on Orb.

Practical Joke starts from the 19 hole with 20-1 odds.

