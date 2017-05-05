Jennie Rees discusses Kentucky Derby Kids - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jennie Rees discusses Kentucky Derby Kids

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Specializing in horse-racing communications, advocacy and fan education as JR Communications LLC.

Clients include Kentucky HBPA, National HBPA, Kentucky Downs, Ellis Park, Oaklawn Park.

Rees covered horse racing for The (Louisville) Courier-Journal for 32 years.

She is also married to trainer Pat Dupuy.

Follow Jennie on Twitter: @TracksideJennie

Or shoot her an email: Tracksidejennie@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.