Jennie Rees discusses Kentucky Derby Kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Specializing in horse-racing communications, advocacy and fan education as JR Communications LLC.

Clients include Kentucky HBPA, National HBPA, Kentucky Downs, Ellis Park, Oaklawn Park.

Rees covered horse racing for The (Louisville) Courier-Journal for 32 years.

She is also married to trainer Pat Dupuy.

Follow Jennie on Twitter: @TracksideJennie

Or shoot her an email: Tracksidejennie@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.