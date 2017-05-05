Trainers for Always Dreaming hope horse's success continues for Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Always Dreaming is heading into the Kentucky Derby after winning the Florida Derby.

Trainer Todd Pletcher is hoping to win the Derby again. His only other win came in 2010 with Super Saver.

Always Dreaming went through an equipment change and exercise rider in the week before Derby.

Always Dreaming is the son of Bodemister, runner up in the 2012 Kentucky Derby.

