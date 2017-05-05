2 dead after cargo plane contracted by UPS crashes at West Virgi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 dead after cargo plane contracted by UPS crashes at West Virginia airport

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- An airport official says two people were killed when a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning's crash.

Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside.

UPS spokesperson Mike Mangeot released the following statement after the crash: 

We are aware of an incident in Charleston Wv, involving a small feeder aircraft carrying UPS packages. The aircraft is not a UPS aircraft but we do not have additional information to share about the carrier, or condition of the aircraft or crew. The flight departed Louisville about 5:35 this morning and was due in to Charleston about 6:20.  As we attempt to learn more about the situation, we are keeping the crew involved in our heartfelt thoughts.

Kanawha County officials have declared a county-wide state of emergency.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.