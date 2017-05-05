2 dead after cargo plane contracted by UPS crashes at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- An airport official says two people were killed when a cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.

Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the pilot and co-pilot died in Friday morning's crash.

Plante says the Air Cargo Carriers plane departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land when it went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hillside.

UPS spokesperson Mike Mangeot released the following statement after the crash:

We are aware of an incident in Charleston Wv, involving a small feeder aircraft carrying UPS packages. The aircraft is not a UPS aircraft but we do not have additional information to share about the carrier, or condition of the aircraft or crew. The flight departed Louisville about 5:35 this morning and was due in to Charleston about 6:20. As we attempt to learn more about the situation, we are keeping the crew involved in our heartfelt thoughts.