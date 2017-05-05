All southbound lanes of I-65 to be shut down after fatal crash n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All southbound lanes of I-65 to be shut down after fatal crash near St. Catherine Street

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a fatal crash that took place on I-65 near St. Catherine Street Friday morning, according to Metrosafe dispatchers.

Dispatchers say the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. 

At least one person has died.

Trimarc cameras showed the traffic backup at the 134.6 mile marker. According to Trimarc, it was a single vehicle crash.

Metrosafe dispatchers say the public should expect all southbound lanes of I-65 to be shut down while the investigation unfolds.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll bring you more information as it develops.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

