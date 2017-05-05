Learn 100 things in 5 hours at the How-To Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Want to learn how to belly dance? Make origami? Raise chickens? Brew Turkish coffee? These are just a sample of more than 100 things you can learn in five hours at the Louisville Free Public Library's annual How-To Festival.

This year's festival is a mix of past favorites - how to make a robot, bullet journal, and train your dog. New lessons include how to dance a Renaissance jig, spot fake news, and write Arabic calligraphy.

Kid-friendly activities include how to make ice cream in a bag, how to play percussion from around the world, and more!

LFPL's annual How-To Festival is Saturday, May 13th from 10:00 a.m - 3:00 p.m. at the Main Library at 301 York Street.

Sessions will be located in more than 20 areas throughout the building and surrounding grounds, transforming the entire library into a giant classroom.

Food trucks will be on site.

Click here for the full list of how-to activities.

