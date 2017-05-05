Jockey Pat Day celebrates 25th anniversary of Kentucky Derby win - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jockey Pat Day celebrates 25th anniversary of Kentucky Derby win

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Legendary jockey Pat Day celebrated the anniversary of a career milestone on Oaks Day.

It's the 25th anniversary of his Derby win on 16-1 longshot Lil E Tee, one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history.

Despite his long career of racing victories, it was his first and only Derby win.

"When we crossed that finish line in front -- it was second to none," Day said on Friday. "I think the only thing better than winning it once would be to win it twice. I never got that accomplished. I tried 11 or 12 more times. But that experience is certainly the highlight of my 32-year career.

