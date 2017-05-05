LACETT | Romans enters Derby 143 with new outlook on life

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Heading into this year’s Kentucky Derby, Louisville’s own Dale Romans is feeling lucky

“You know last year, everyone is saying, ‘You’ll be back next year,’” said Romans who came in 7th in last year’s Kentucky Derby with Brody’s Cause. “Next year is no guarantee you’ll have a horse or even be here.”

Romans knows that now. Last year the 50 year old trainer admits he did not.

His perspective however changed after getting into a serious car accident in the hours following Derby 142.

“I told myself after the wreck, ‘I’m going to start enjoying things a little bit more and quite stressing so much,’ and maybe I have,” said Romans.

There’s no question and there’s no question this could be the year Romans finally wins his first Derby after coming up short in 7 previous races.

“It’s such a wide open field. I feel anything can happen.”

This year Romans will send J Boys Echo to the starting gate. It’s been a long road for J Boys Echo, who won the Gotham Stakes but Romans is confident he can get it done.

“We always thought he had that raw talent but he had not focused and put it all together. And right now he is the best he’s ever been.”

You could say the about Romans who is ready to make history.

“Just to get here is a phenomenal feat but I’m ready feat but I’m ready to win this one.”

Yes it’s that old Romans fire with a new outlook on life.

