Churchill Downs infield practically empty on Oaks Day after cold and rainy weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The infield at Churchill Downs was practically empty on the morning of Oaks Day -- a direct consequence of the cold and rainy weather.

As the day began, those few who had come to the infield found ways to stay dry.

Brad Ashley was one of the Oaks fans who braved the elements. He did so by setting up a makeshift tent.

"You've just got to grab a piece of wire so -- whatever you've got -- strap it to the side of the fence, stake it down to the other side, and you're out of the rain for a little while until it blows away and you put it back up," Ashley said.

"Why not just stay away today?" asked WDRB's Lawrence Smith.

"That's not an answer somebody from Louisville, Kentucky, should say!" Ashley said. "I mean, why not just come out today and enjoy the weather, whatever it is?"

Ashley says he's been to several Oaks events.

"I think it snowed one year on us," Ashley said. "I mean, that was a little worse than this. The thunderstorm was pretty bad -- wasn't it about '08 or '09, something like that? This is cold and rainy. We can handle it. More reason to drink bourbon."

"Everyone else come out," Ashley added. "The weather is wonderful."

