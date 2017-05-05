Suspect in machete attack at Transylvania University pleads not - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect in machete attack at Transylvania University pleads not guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A man accused of attacking students with a machete at a university coffee shop in central Kentucky has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges.

Nineteen-year-old Mitchell William Adkins of Cincinnati is accused of injuring two people at Transylvania University on Friday. News outlets report he was arraigned via video conference on Monday.

He is charged with first- and fourth-degree assault and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

A witness says Adkins asked about the political affiliations of the cafe patrons before the attack. Police say two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The judge set bond at $25,500, ordered Adkins to undergo a mental evaluation and set a preliminary hearing for June 7.

