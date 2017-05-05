BOZICH | National Derby picks tilt to Irish War Cry over Classic - WDRB 41 Louisville News

  • Who is your pick to win Kentucky Derby 143 Saturday?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Always Dreaming
    17%
    6 votes
    Classic Empire
    8%
    3 votes
    Irish War Cry
    25%
    9 votes
    McCraken
    14%
    5 votes
    Thunder Snow
    17%
    6 votes
    Other
    19%
    7 votes

BOZICH | National Derby picks tilt to Irish War Cry over Classic Empire

Posted: Updated:
Irish War Cry, not Classic Empire, is the Derby pick of 20 trainers, athletes and media members polled by Rick Bozich of WDRB. Irish War Cry, not Classic Empire, is the Derby pick of 20 trainers, athletes and media members polled by Rick Bozich of WDRB.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Classic Empire was Mike Battaglia’s pick as the morning line favorite for Kentucky Derby 143 at Churchill Downs Saturday. He is not the pick of the collection of track analysts, trainers, national writers, coaches and athletes that I have polled for their top three Derby finishers.

That honor (or burden) goes to Wood Memorial winner Irish War Cry. Classic Empire isn't even the second pick.

With a 20-horse field, I collected 1-2-3 finishes from 21 people. Six horses were picked to win the race, with 14 earning at least a third-place finish.

I scored the results this way: Five points for first, three for second and one for third.

Here are the top four: 1. Irish War Cry (52 points, seven firsts); 2. McCraken (40, four firsts); 3. Classic Empire (38, five firsts); 4. Always Dreaming (20, three firsts).

Here are the individual selections:

Mike Battaglia, NBC: 1. Classic Empire; 2. Lookin At Lee; 3. State of Honor.

Andy Beyer, Daily Racing Form: 1. Irish War Cry; 2. Gunnevera; 3. Hence.

Joe Drape, New York Times: 1. Tapwrit; 2. Irish War Cry; 3. Always Dreaming.

Kenny McPeek, trainer: 1. Thunder Snow; 2. Practical Joke; 3. Irish War Cry.

Pat Byrne, trainer: 1. Classic Empire; 2. McCraken; 3. Thunder Snow.

Jeff Walz, U of L women’s basketball: 1. Always Dreaming; 2. Classic Empire; 3. McCraken.

Scott Davenport, Bellarmine basketball: 1. McCraken; 2. Irish War Cry; 3. Thunder Snow.

Dan Issel, UK basketball: 1. McCraken; 2. Irish War Cry; 3. Tapwrit.

Rex Chapman, UK basketball: 1. Irish War Cry; 2. Classic Empire; 3. Girvin.

Dick Vitale, ESPN: 1. Always Dreaming; 2. Irish War Cry; 3. Patch.

Jerry Eaves, Eaves Sports Radio: 1. Always Dreaming; 2. McCraken; 3. Lookin At Lee.

Chris Redman, U of L football: 1. McCraken; 2. Gormley; 3. Patch.

Pat Forde, Yahoo Sports: 1. Classic Empire; 2. Irish War Cry; 3. Hence.

John Clay, Lexington Herald-Leader: 1. Classic Empire; 2. Always Dreaming; 3. Irish War Cry.

Scott Padgett, Samford basketball: 1. Irish War Cry; 2. Classic Empire; 3. Girvin.

Dan Dakich, ESPN: 1. Classic Empire; 2. McCraken; 3. Gunnevera.

Jason Anderson, ESPN680: 1. Irish War Cry; 2. Gunnevera; McCraken

John Asher, Churchill Downs: 1. McCraken; 2. Classic Empire; 3. Lookin At Lee.

Lane Gold, Churchill Downs: 1. Irish War Cry; 2. McCraken; 3. Tapwrit.

Dana O’Neil, national media: 1. Irish War Cry; 2. McCraken; 3. Classic Empire.

Dick Jerardi, Philly.com: 1. Irish War Cry; 2. McCraken; 3. Always Dreaming.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for the WDRB Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.