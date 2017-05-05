Madison County, Ky. man accused of trying engage in sexual offen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Madison County, Ky. man accused of trying engage in sexual offenses with minor

Marc A. Taylor (Source: Madison County Detention Center) Marc A. Taylor (Source: Madison County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he tried to use the Internet to procure a minor for sexual offenses.

According to a news release from Kentucky State Police, the investigation began after 23-year-old Marc Taylor posted an advertisement on a popular website. At that point, police say an undercover investigator initiated an online conversation with Taylor, posing as a child.

On May 4, police say Taylor's conversation turned sexual and explicit images were sent.

Police say they ultimately executed a search warrant at Taylor's home, where they seized electronic equipment.

Taylor was arrested and charged with one count of engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.

Taylor is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center.

