Abel Tasman wins 143rd Kentucky Oaks

Abel Tasman wins 143rd Kentucky Oaks

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

Abel Tasman, who went off at 9-1 odds, came from behind down the stretch to win the race on a sloppy track. Abel Tasman is trained by Bob Baffert.

Daddys Lil Darling came in second and Lockdown finished third.

Paradise Woods went off as the overwhelming favorite at 1-1, coming off an 11-length win last month at the Santa Anita Oaks, just her third career start. The next closest odds went to Farrell at 5-1.

Here are the payouts:

1. Abel Tasman                   $20.40       $9.20      $6:40

2. Daddys Lil Darling                             $11.00     $6.60   

3. Lockdown                                                       $18.40

The $1 Superfecta from the race paid $85,855.10.

The official attendance on Oaks Day was 105,100, per Churchill Downs. That is the lowest since 2009.

Click here for all of our coverage from Churchill Downs on Oaks Day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

