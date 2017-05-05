CRAWFORD | Louisville's Mitchell to hire an agent, stay in NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Donovan Mitchell, a sophomore guard who led the University of Louisville basketball team in scoring last season and was the first player from the school ever to be named first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference, says he will sign with an agent and forgo the rest of his college eligibility.

The move isn’t a complete surprise. Mitchell has been projected as a late first-round draft pick in many NBA mock drafts. Still, first-round status isn’t a lock, and Mitchell put the word out earlier this week that he’d work out at the NBA Draft combine in Chicago next week, but not participate in five-on-five games.

Mitchell played some of his best basketball of his sophomore season at the point after starting guard Quentin Snider was injured. That short stretch running the team allowed scouts to see him in what will be his NBA position.

Undoubtedly, Mitchell needs more seasoning at the spot, but he can get that at the next level. At Louisville, he likely was looking at sharing point guard duties with Snider and perhaps freshman Darius Perry.

Mitchell told fans via Instagram:

“I want to thank Card Nation for a great two years ... I want to thank all the coaches . . . on the Louisville staff for helping me become the man that I am today and of course my sister Jordan who I love more than anything ... With that being said I have decided to forgo my junior season and stay in the 2017 NBA Draft.”

Mitchell is the second Cardinal to announce that he’s staying in the draft. Jaylen Johnson made the same decision last week. Teammate Deng Adel is going through the draft process, but has not hired an agent.

