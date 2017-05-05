Spectators take in Derby week from backside

One-by-one fans were stopped in their tracks because what they needed most was not allowed in to the historic race track.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.

A Derby Eve Gala that raises money for the West End School is brand new this year, and it got its own star-studded guest list.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

The sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday isn't just a party for the starts.

IMAGES | Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at the Unbridled Eve Gala

The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.

Current and former members of the New England Patriots

IMAGES | Tom Brady, Jeff Bridges, Katie Couric and many others attend the Barnstable Brown Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby week is a very special time for Kentucky. Here's a glimpse of the sights and sounds from the backside of Churchill Downs.

It's around 5 a.m. on a typical morning on the backside.

"There are no greater sights and sounds. I love horses. They're beautiful. I mean, it's so peaceful back here. It's a whole different world," Tracy Barringer, spectator, said.

The coffee is on and the work day begins as visitors trickle in somewhere between the bright lights, blue sky and fresh ground.

"This is her first time out here as well. So, it's nice to be able to experience that with her," Kortney Roppel said.

"I never get up this early in the morning, but I do for the horses because they're great," Barringer said.

The groomer prepares the athletes and they're checked over to make sure they're ready to train.

"Every day, they have a scheduled exercise," said trainer Michelle Lovell.

After a quick gallop, it's bath time, followed by a walk around the barn.

"Really, every horse does the same thing. They're all being prepared for the races, mentally and physically," Lovell said.

The team calls it a morning around 11:30 a.m. before going to the races. "Which is where we make our money."

The team goes back to the barn. "Eat and drink and rest and be a horse again. So, every day we do something like that."

Then, they do it all over again. "I don't have children so they are and my crew. They all mean a lot to me."

It might be the best seat in the house. "I don't like the front side with all the people. I just like all the horses. I could hang out here all day," Barringer said.

"This track just feels like home even though it's not home for me. It's just comfortable. Everybody's nice, it's a great atmosphere. It's exciting. Very exciting," Frank McGoey, a spectator from New Orleans, said.

The lead up to the most exciting two minutes in sports might be just as memorable. "There's nothing like the buildup, the few minutes before the race, but the whole week is just a crescendo."

Friends and strangers visit the atmosphere unlike any other to be a part of the magic. "I'll come until I die," Frank Mauberret said.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.