IMAGES | Tom Brady, Jeff Bridges and many others grace the red carpet at Barnstable Brown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, professional golfer and Goshen native Justin Thomas, and other starts like Katie Couric and Jeff Bridges walked the red carpet Friday night in the Derby Eve tradition.

You can see a slideshow of all the stars and see what they had to say on the red carpet in the video player above.

