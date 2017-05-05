IMAGES | Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at the Unbridled Eve Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday isn't just a party for the starts.

It's all for a good cause.

"Blessings in a backpack, I mean what's a more basic need than hunger?" Tammy York-Day said on the red carpet. "With these children, they're fed at school through the free and reduced lunch program, but they go home to homes that they don't have food on the weekends."

Conductor of the Louisville Orchestra Teddy Abrams said the 2016 Unbridled Eve Gala had a big impact on him.

"After last year's event, I was so interested in the charity that they support that the Louisville Orchestra actually partnered with them," Abrams said. "We just did a whole program where we packed 470 (backpacks)."

Professional golfer Justin Rose, a native of England who lives in Florida, shares something in common with the gala through his foundation.

"You think America is a country that has so much, you really realize that there is truly a hunger problem. "We have a strong presence in Orlando through Blessings in a Backpack. That's what our foundation chooses to support. But nationwide, there's a huge need, and Kate and the rest of the board do a great job."

