IMAGES | New Derby Eve Gala gets star-studded guest list to support West End School

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers
The Bridgeman family The Bridgeman family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Derby Eve Gala that raises money for the West End School is brand new this year, and it got its own star-studded guest list.

The Trifecta was hosted by former University of Louisville basketball player and local businessman, Junior Bridgeman.

"The best part about being here is supporting this for Junior," said Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. "Junior does so many things for young people. When he calls, you come.

"Now, I didn't want to be here. I wanted to be in the playoffs. But since we lost, I have a chance to come to the Derby, and this will be my first."

Singer Miguel was soaking in the celebrity environment on the red carpet.

"You know what, it's always awesome to be around people who ... look good, feel good," he said. "You can feel the energy. I'm excited to kind of give them a show tonight. I feel great, man. What's not to feel good about.

"To give back to children who kind of have the odds stacked against them, it's an incredible cause. For ethnic children who have the odds stacked against them is one that's after my own heart. I happen to be Mexican and black, so to be around so many ethnic people who are giving back to a great caused that supports ethnic kids like me who grew up just like I did, it just means the world."

You can see photos of all the celebrities and hear what they had to say in the video player above.

