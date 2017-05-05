IMAGES | New Derby Eve Gala gets star-studded guest list to support West End School

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

Newly obtained police reports reveal more about the crash that killed an LMPD officer back in March.

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

Thousands of people will be visiting Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, and with that comes the need for local emergency rooms.

It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

It was a wet and cold day at Churchill Downs, but we now have a 143rd winner of the Kentucky Oaks.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

Police say they were caught because a professor happened to be working late.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

We now have video of an incredible crash that came after a carjacking in downtown Louisville.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Derby Eve Gala that raises money for the West End School is brand new this year, and it got its own star-studded guest list.

The Trifecta was hosted by former University of Louisville basketball player and local businessman, Junior Bridgeman.

"The best part about being here is supporting this for Junior," said Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. "Junior does so many things for young people. When he calls, you come.

"Now, I didn't want to be here. I wanted to be in the playoffs. But since we lost, I have a chance to come to the Derby, and this will be my first."

Singer Miguel was soaking in the celebrity environment on the red carpet.

"You know what, it's always awesome to be around people who ... look good, feel good," he said. "You can feel the energy. I'm excited to kind of give them a show tonight. I feel great, man. What's not to feel good about.

"To give back to children who kind of have the odds stacked against them, it's an incredible cause. For ethnic children who have the odds stacked against them is one that's after my own heart. I happen to be Mexican and black, so to be around so many ethnic people who are giving back to a great caused that supports ethnic kids like me who grew up just like I did, it just means the world."

You can see photos of all the celebrities and hear what they had to say in the video player above.

Related Stories:

Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at the Unbridled Eve Gala

IMAGES | Tom Brady, Jeff Bridges and many others grace the red carpet at Barnstable Brown

CRAWFORD | Baffert still has some Churchill magic - his Abel Tasman wins Oaks

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.