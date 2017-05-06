Dark and Early: Louisville native first person in line for infield

Dark and Early: Louisville native first person in line for infie - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The early bird gets the worm, and the early riser gets to pick the best spot in the infield at Churchill Downs on Derby Day.

A Louisville man who moved to Florida didn't let that stop him from continuing his Derby tradition of hanging out in the infield all day for the 31st year in a row.

"I moved there a week ago, after Derby last year and wanted to continue the streak," Kevin said. 

Kevin and his friend were in line at 2 a.m., but admit to cheating a little. 

"At 2 a.m. we were standing right there, freezing to death," Kevin said. "So we were standing here for two hours, and then I pulled a vehicle up next door and then got in the vehicle and when I saw the first lady come up and I got out and started running to the door."

The guys had a bag packed for the infield, but wouldn't reveal any special ingredients that may have been a part of their ham sandwiches. "That's a secret."

