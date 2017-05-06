Crews on the scene of reported home explosion near Preston Highw - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews on the scene of reported home explosion near Preston Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are on the scene of a home explosion in the 1200 block of Morgan Avenue near the fairgrounds in the Prestonia neighborhood.  

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in at 2:45 as an explosion in the back of a home.

One person in the home suffered burns. 

Dispatchers say crews had the fire under control by 2:59 p.m.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

