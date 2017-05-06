94-year-old World War II captain has seen it all at Derby since his first in 1941

The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.More >>
The sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday isn't just a party for the starts.More >>
When it comes to keeping the high dollar guests at Churchill Downs happy, one woman works year round to make sure their suites live up to their expensive taste.More >>
A Derby Eve Gala that raises money for the West End School is brand new this year, and it got its own star-studded guest list.More >>
Police say one man is dead after a fatal crash that took place on southbound I-65 near Broadway Friday morning.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has been hospitalized after having a stroke, her publicist said Friday.More >>
A cargo plane contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport, killing the pilot and co-pilot, an airport official said.More >>
Which horse does the WDRB Sports staff like in Kentucky Derby 143? Irish War Cry earned three votes to win but staffers also picked three other horses.More >>
“If I’m here in the world at (age) 100, I’ll be here,” 94-year-old Captain Ralph Waldrop Sr. said of the Derby.More >>
“Even if Bamberger and Heimbach felt ‘inspired’ by Mr. Trump’s statement, that does not render” Trump liable for what they did, according to the motion.More >>
Dave Greenwell was arrested and appeared in federal court Wednesday. He is charged with informing a special deputy identified as “CM” that he was the subject of an investigation involving a large amount of marijuana.More >>
University of Louisville men's basketball player Jaylen Johnson's guilty plea to possession of marijuana in Woodford County, Ky., has been vacated and erased, according to court records.More >>
Steven Zapata pleaded guilty in Jefferson Circuit Court in 2015 to the murder of his wife, Tondelia Zapata, and agreed to a prison sentence of 24 years. But before he was sentenced, Zapata – who was acting in part as his own lawyer along with a defense attorney as a co-counsel - asked Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry to withdraw that plea, in part claiming he had received “ineffective assistance of counsel.”More >>
“When it comes to kids … you should sure as hell better have a thorough investigation to see how deep it goes within the department,” a national criminal justice expert said. “The entire department’s integrity was at stake.”More >>
On June 8, an attorney for Suzanne Whitlow will ask a Fayette Circuit Court judge to thrown out the evidence because blood was drawn from Whitlow without her consent while she was in a hospital after the Oct. 29 wreck.More >>
Through attorneys, former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood are requesting Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman to postpone turning over evidence in a lawsuit filed against they, arguing they “cannot adequately defend himself in the civil action while the criminal proceedings are pending.”More >>
