1 person shot and killed in Shively - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person shot and killed in Shively

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Shively.

The Shively Police Department said it happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of Nobel Place. The victim was apparently driving a vehicle when he was shot before crashing into a building at 7th Street Road and Leroy Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the second fatal shooting of day in the area. Just a few hours later, a man was shot and killed in west Louisville.

This story will be updated.

