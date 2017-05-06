1 man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in west Louisville.

MetroSafe said it happened around 4:45 p.m. near 36th and Dumesnil Streets in the Chickasaw neighborhood

The man was reported to have been shot on a "catwalk" near the Shawnee Expressway in the area.

He was taken to University Hospital, where LMPD said he later died.

This is the second fatal shooting of day in the area, just a few hours after someone was shot and killed in Shively.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.