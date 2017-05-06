Authorities identify man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in west Louisville. He has been identified as 18-year-old Jaylin Hobbs.

MetroSafe said it happened around 4:45 p.m. in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said a man in his teens or early 20s was shot near 36th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

He was later found at 36th and Dumesnil Streets, at the pedestrian walkway that crosses the I-264 overpass, about three blocks away from where the shooting reportedly occurred.

He was taken to University Hospital, where LMPD said he later died. 

And just a few hours later, officers arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the homicide. He is charged with murder.

This was the second fatal shooting of day in the area. Someone was shot and killed just a few hours later in Shively.

