Always Dreaming wins 143rd Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week of rain and gray skies moved out from Churchill Downs on Saturday, and 9-2 favorite Always Dreaming turned in a strong performance in the sunshine to win the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

The win marks the fifth straight win by a post-time favorite, the first time that's happened since a stretch from 1891-1896.

Always Dreaming was ridden by John Velazquez and trained by Todd Pletcher, a second Derby win for each.

Lookin at Lee finished second and Battle of Midway came in third on the sloppy track. Always Dreaming's two-and-three-quarter lengths win was the largest since Animal Kingdom in 2011.

Here's the full finish with payouts:

1. Always Dreaming               $11.40        $7.20       $5.80

2. Lookin at Lee                                      $26.60     $15.20

3. Battle of Midway                                                 $20.80

4. Classic Empire

5. Practical Joke

6. Tapwrit

7. Gunnevera

8. McCraken

9. Gormley

10. Irish War Cry

11. Hence

12. Untrapped

13. Girvin

14. Patch

15. J Boys Echo

16. Sonneteer

17. Fast and Accurate

18. Irap

19. State of Honor

20. Thunder Snow

$2 Exacta -- $336.20

$2 Trifecta -- $8,297.20

$1 Superfecta -- $75,974.50

Thunder Snow was pulled up right out of the gate, but it doesn't appear there was any injury.

Churchill Downs announced an attendance of 158,070 people at the track on Derby day.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

