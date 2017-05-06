2 victims identified after plane carrying UPS cargo crashed in W - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 victims identified after plane carrying UPS cargo crashed in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the names of the two victims in Friday's plane crash that killed two people at Yeager Airport in West Virginia.

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

The two died when the cargo plane they were in that was contracted by UPS went off the runway and over a steep, wooded hillside Friday at a West Virginia airport.

Alvarado and Ho were the pilot and co-pilot.

The Air Cargo Carriers plane had departed from Louisville, Kentucky, at 5:43 a.m. Friday and arrived at the Charleston, West Virginia, airport at 6:51 a.m., Plante said.

The plane was a small, twin-engine turboprop.

Related Stories:

2 dead after cargo plane contracted by UPS crashes at West Virginia airport

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.