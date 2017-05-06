IMAGES | Stars from TV, film and sports rock the red carpet at C - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Stars from TV, film and sports rock the red carpet at Churchill Downs

Jeff Bridges
Harry Connick Jr.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Stars from sports, film and TV graced the red carpet. Whether it was the first time or the fifth, they were impressed with what they saw in Louisville on this first Saturday in May.

"It's the most exciting event you can think of, and Louisville is a wonderful town," actor Jeff Bridges said.

"It's on my bucket list ... I'd never been in all those years at NBC," TV anchor Katie Couric said. "Everybody should experience it once in their  lives if they can."

For some, walking the red carpet means coming home and a different way to take in the Kentucky Derby. 

"It's totally different," professional golfer and Goshen native Justin Thomas said. "As crazy as it is, I've only been once before. To be ale to come this year and hang out with my friends, the other golfers who are here who haven't been here, will be lot of fun."

For other celebrities, this year it was a family affair, though they couldn't seem to find each other. 

"We haven't seen each other yet," said Beau Bridges, speaking of his brother Jeff. "We'll hook up after the last race. We didn't know he was coming until the last minute. We planned it separately."

"He's here?" Jeff Bridges said when WDRB News told him Beau was on the red carpet. "When did he come by? Oh that's a wonderful surprise!"

And Jennifer Lawrence's family appeared and gave a hint on when we might see her at the Derby.

"Maybe next year," said Karen Lawrence, Jennifer's mother. "We'd love to see her! She would love it."

