When it comes to keeping the high dollar guests at Churchill Downs happy, one woman works year round to make sure their suites live up to their expensive taste.

The sixth annual Unbridled Eve Gala at the Galt House in downtown Louisville on Friday isn't just a party for the starts.

IMAGES | Stars pack the red carpet to support a good cause at the Unbridled Eve Gala

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The cold weather and the rain didn't keep the stars away from the 29th annual Barnstable Brown Party in the Highlands.

Current and former members of the New England Patriots

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The rain cleared out and the stars shone on the red carpet Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Stars from sports, film and TV graced the red carpet. Whether it was the first time or the fifth, they were impressed with what they saw in Louisville on this first Saturday in May.

"It's the most exciting event you can think of, and Louisville is a wonderful town," actor Jeff Bridges said.

"It's on my bucket list ... I'd never been in all those years at NBC," TV anchor Katie Couric said. "Everybody should experience it once in their lives if they can."

For some, walking the red carpet means coming home and a different way to take in the Kentucky Derby.

"It's totally different," professional golfer and Goshen native Justin Thomas said. "As crazy as it is, I've only been once before. To be ale to come this year and hang out with my friends, the other golfers who are here who haven't been here, will be lot of fun."

For other celebrities, this year it was a family affair, though they couldn't seem to find each other.

"We haven't seen each other yet," said Beau Bridges, speaking of his brother Jeff. "We'll hook up after the last race. We didn't know he was coming until the last minute. We planned it separately."

"He's here?" Jeff Bridges said when WDRB News told him Beau was on the red carpet. "When did he come by? Oh that's a wonderful surprise!"

And Jennifer Lawrence's family appeared and gave a hint on when we might see her at the Derby.

"Maybe next year," said Karen Lawrence, Jennifer's mother. "We'd love to see her! She would love it."

