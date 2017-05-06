As trash piles up in the Churchill Downs infield, cleanup work b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

As trash piles up in the Churchill Downs infield, cleanup work begins

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 143rd Kentucky Derby is long over, but the work continues for crews tasked with cleaning up the infield.

And it's pretty much a wasteland out there.

Hundreds of workers and volunteers are picking up cans, bottles and the food left behind. It will take days for all the grandstands and boxes to be torn down, but the crews move very fast.

The people cleaning up said they don't mind the wet ground and all the mess, but they'll be out working Saturday night and into Sunday.

It will likely take weeks for everything to get back in shape.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

