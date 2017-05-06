With tight security, Kentucky Derby fans came to the track prepa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

With tight security, Kentucky Derby fans came to the track prepared

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Security lines were busy but fast on Kentucky Derby day as state troopers watched crowds of people flock to the front gates.

Police and special units canvassed the area. With a long list of dos and donts, race fans came prepared with clear plastic bags.

"I brought it special just for today, but I didn't plan very well," one fan said. "I didn't expect it to be this cold."

While the sun was out, the weather was still cool, forcing a last-minute outfit change for Cheryl Turner. 

"It's just a nostalgic jacket," Turner said. "I've had it about 20 years, and I just threw it on because the weather was cold."

When it comes to fashion at the track, Jamie Bell went "homemade."

"It's Derby. Go big or go home," she said. "Several of us have stick ponies, and we took the stick out and made them into purses."

Click here for all our coverage from Derby week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
 

