8 arrests made at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day - WDRB 41 Louisville News

8 arrests made at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD made eight arrests Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said those eight arrests include receiving stolen property, criminal trespassing, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

There were also five incident reports, including pick-pocketing, burglary and lost property.

No arrests were made on Kentucky Oaks day.

Related Stories:

1 man shot and killed in Chickasaw neighborhood

1 person shot and killed in Shively

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.