Louisville gymnasts compete on nat'l stage

The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.

Johnathan Pablo Alvarado, 47, of Stamford, Texas, and Anh K Ho, 30, of Cross Lanes, W.V., died in the crash.

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

A Louisville man could face the death penalty after he was found guilty of two counts of murder Friday.

One man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon near 36th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) Two local gymnasts compete in the national spotlight this weekend. WDRB caught up with them and their coach, ahead of the teens' biggest competition to date.

Home videos of Anna Kaziska and Lauren Bannister capture their passion from a young age. Both started gymnastics at two years old. "I watched figure skating and gymnastics and I fell in love with it right away," Kaziska said.

At 16 years old, practice has paid off. "We go five days a week, four and a half hours each day."

In 2015, Kaziska, a junior at Fern Creek High School, competed on the national level for the first time.

"She just rocked that beam. And I remember when she stuck the dismount, just being kind of overwhelmed w emotion, both in the journey she had been on. That season was a trying year for her," Jason Button, Team Director, said. "She struggled with some fear and some injuries and it was sweet to take that moment in stride."

That earned her a full college ride. Then, last month, despite a broken leg, she took first in regionals.

"It's a blessing. its an honor because Kentucky's such a small state in region five and I'm honored to be able to represent," Kaziska said.

Lauren Bannister also placed.

"It's considered one of the strongest regions in the country. Most of the Olympians come out of region five," Button said.

Bannister, a freshman at North Oldham High School, hopes to follow in Kaziska's footsteps at nationals.

"Only having two people from Kentucky, that's a big deal," Bannister said.

The two are representing their region and competing individually against others in every state across the country in Indianapolis. College coaches will be front and center.

"I'm a little nervous. This is the biggest event I've been to," Bannister said.

However, their team director just wants them to have fun.

"Enjoy that moment because it can be fleeting and it could be a great moment for them to look back ten, 20 years later and remember that excitement, not the nerves, not the mistakes, but the excitement from being there and the great moments they had while there," Button said.

He also hopes they take the lessons they've learned along the way.

"Watching them grow up into these young women that have learned confidence and have learned how to make goals and face challenges and learn how to communicate because once you get to this level, you have to communicate back and forth. It can't be just us telling them what to do. Those lessons have infinite value."

Kaziska competed Saturday. She placed tenth all around, tenth on bars and second on floor, a career high. Bannister competes at noon Sunday.

