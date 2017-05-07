Retired Marine Corporal defies odds, graduates from University o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Retired Marine Corporal defies odds, graduates from University of Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A retired Marine Corporal who lost both his legs and his sight received his diploma from the University of Kentucky on Friday. 

Matt Bradford was severely hurt back in 2007, when he lost both his legs and his vision. But in April of 2010 he defied the odds and became the first blind, double amputee to re-enlist in the Marines.

In 2012, he retired from the military and decided to pursue his college degree from UK.

"I've been in Rupp Arena. I've been on the floor of Rupp Arena, but walking across receiving a diploma, it's truly amazing," Bradford said.

Bradford earned his degree in Media Arts and Studies and History. He credits his wife with helping him reach his goals.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.