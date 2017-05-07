Man in custody after SWAT situation in southwest Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man in custody after SWAT situation in southwest Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in custody after a SWAT situation in southwest Louisville Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 4100 block of Glen Hill Manor Drive at an apartment complex around 2 p.m. 

LMPD said they received a call about a man holding his mother at gunpoint. SWAT arrived on scene and began negotiations with him. 

The mother was released and appeared to be unharmed.

The suspect turned himself in and was arrested without incident. Charges are pending. 

No injuries were reported. 

We will provide any updates as soon as they become available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.