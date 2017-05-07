Students take on task to clean up Derby infield - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Students take on task to clean up Derby infield

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – After the crowds leave Churchill downs, what remains takes a small army to clean up.

Sunday morning, dozens of student athletes from Bullitt East, North Hardin, and Atherton High Schools grabbed trash bags and gloves and began the cleanup at the track’s infield.

The cleanup is a fundraiser for the schools. The students arrived to the track around 7:30 a.m. and clean up for a few hours. In return, the company hired to get rid of the mess pays the school’s athletic program money that will be used to buy equipment and new uniforms.

The teams were also at the infield Saturday morning cleaning up after Oaks, a job that ended up being quicker, but muddier, thanks to Mother Nature and smaller crowds.

“This year’s Derby is pretty bad but compared to last year ... last year was a lot worse,” said Bullitt East High School Junior Logan McKenna. “Last year at Oaks we cleaned up for about 3 hours and yesterday we only cleaned up for about an hour and a half.”

Some of the most common items found on the infield were beer and water bottles, shirts and lawn chairs.

The students said they also found several pairs of underwear and derby tickets that were not called in.

