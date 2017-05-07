Cinco de Mayo celebrations held at 4th Street Live! as part of ' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cinco de Mayo celebrations held at 4th Street Live! as part of 'Cinco Sunday'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cinco de Mayo may have been Friday, but that doesn't mean the fiesta has to stop there. 

Since the Mexican holiday often falls on Derby weekend, Mayor Greg Fischer and The Kentucky Derby Festival have recognized the Sunday after Derby as "Cinco Sunday."

The celebration at 4th Street Live! included a mariachi band, salsa dancing, traditional Mexican food, face painting and scholarship giveaways. 

"The one initiative that we want to push is education. So during this event we're always going to give out as many scholarships to Latino students and others as we can," Ben Ruiz, founder of the Mayor's Louisville Latino Council, said.

Twelve $1,000 scholarships were given away to students.

The goal is to one day give out $100,000 in scholarships.

