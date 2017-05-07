Car and motorcycle show merges with drag racing for post Derby e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car and motorcycle show merges with drag racing for post Derby event

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bringing the best of both worlds together, merging a car and bike show with drag racing. 

It was a day full of racing, tailgating, and checking out custom rides at the Ohio Valley Raceway Sunday. 

In the past, drag racing with the Screaming Eagles and the DJ Show Cars Custom Car and Bike Show were two separate events. 

But after a few years of discussing it, the post Derby events finally merged together. 

"When you get on the tack, man those bikes are drag racing down there, woo at speeds I wouldn't get on one. So if you really get into bikes and you like cars this is the place to be," Dale Jackson, owner of DJ Show Cars, said.

Organizers say people came to Louisville from all over, including New York and Alabama, to watch the racing and car show.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.