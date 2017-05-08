Donut Bread Pudding is a great dish for Mother's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - It's time to start thinking about how you'll pamper your mom for Mother's Day.

Chef Paul Dowell with Kroger has a great recipe that can help you serve up a special day.

Donut Bread Pudding with Berry Sauce (Makes 10-12 servings)

1 pint - Kroger half & half

3 large Simple Truth Cage Free Brown eggs

1 8.8 oz. package - Murray's Mascarpone Cheese

1/2 cup - Simple Truth Light Brown Sugar

1 tsp. - Simple Truth Madagascar Vanilla Extract

1/2 tsp. - Kroger Apple Pie Spice

1 dozen - Kroger Bakery Fresh Goodness Glazed Donuts (torn bite size)

Berry Sauce

1&1/2 pound pkg. - Kroger Produce Fresh Berry Bowl (strawberries sliced)

1 tablespoon - Simple Truth Light Brown Sugar

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350° & lightly spray a 9”X13” baking dish.

-In a large bowl, combine ½ & ½, eggs, mascarpone, brown sugar, vanilla & apple pie spice. Mix well to blend.

-Add in your torn donuts & toss gently everything well.

-Pour mixture into prepared baking dish & bake until piping hot & lightly browned (45 to 50 minutes).

-Pour berries in a glass microwave safe dish & sprinkle with brown sugar. Microwave for 3 minutes, stir & cook another 3 minutes.

-Spoon some piping hot bread pudding in a small bowl & top with your berry sauce.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.